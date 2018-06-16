Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Lowers Stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. decreased its holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries makes up 1.7% of Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned 2.48% of Insteel Industries worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 331.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIN. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $177,514.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries opened at $32.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

