InsurePal (IPL) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $415,455.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurePal token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. During the last seven days, InsurePal has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00587646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241071 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094047 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for InsurePal is insurepal.io. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

