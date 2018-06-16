Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

IART opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

