Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Integrated Device Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0096018813941 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

IDTI stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.83. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 27,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $856,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Allexandre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,809.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,307 shares of company stock worth $4,317,511. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial.

