Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $34.94

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 37562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDTI. Cowen set a $37.00 target price on Integrated Device Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Integrated Device Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $123,392.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,307 shares of company stock worth $4,317,511 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter worth $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter worth $241,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial.

