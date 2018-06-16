Comparing Integrity Gaming (IGAMF) & SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) and Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Integrity Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.26 billion 1.47 -$202.38 million $0.21 100.14 Integrity Gaming $16.40 million 0.58 -$8.50 million ($0.24) -1.13

Integrity Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment. Integrity Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaWorld Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Integrity Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -15.77% 30.89% 3.85% Integrity Gaming -51.48% -183.85% -22.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and Integrity Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 3 3 4 0 2.10 Integrity Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.92%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Integrity Gaming.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Integrity Gaming on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; Water Country USA, family water park in Williamsburg; Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne; and Adventure Island, a water park in Tampa. In addition, the company operates its theme park under the Shamu and Sea Rescue brands. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Integrity Gaming Company Profile

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company operates slot routes with approximately 2,600 gaming machines across casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. It also offers gaming equipment, such as slot machines and electronic table games, as well as project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues; and works with casinos, new casino developments, and gaming machine suppliers. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of casino and bingo equipment; and direct and online sale of gaming supplies for poker and bingo. Further, it provides gaming equipment and related capital through various transaction structures ranging from secured loans to direct long-term participation leasing agreements for gaming operators, as well as leases gaming equipment to casinos; and acts as a customer, distributor, or financing source for gaming equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. and changed its name to Integrity Gaming Corp. in December 2017. Integrity Gaming Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

