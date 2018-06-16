Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,563,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Intel by 923.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,450,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,693 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,958,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $136,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,519,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,522,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Intel opened at $55.11 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 6,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $354,299.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,869,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $53,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

