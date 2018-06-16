Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, June 8th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.63.

IBKR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 1,796,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,371. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

