Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group opened at $78.36 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

