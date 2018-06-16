Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report $472.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $473.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Interactive Brokers Group opened at $69.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.