InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,083.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,645 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group traded down $0.08, reaching $66.47, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 76,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

