Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Interface traded up $0.10, reaching $23.75, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 802,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,402. Interface has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Interface will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

