International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given “Outperform” Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Thursday, June 7th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.52) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 745 ($9.92) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.45) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 691.38 ($9.20).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp opened at GBX 713.60 ($9.50) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 516 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 680.60 ($9.06).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

