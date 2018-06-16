Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Internet Initiative Japan earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 49.2050096245926 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IIJI. ValuEngine upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.