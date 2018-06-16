InterOcean Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,593,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Vetr upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.78 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

XPO Logistics traded up $2.32, hitting $113.98, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,933,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,421. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.46. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

