InterOcean Capital LLC Has $754,000 Position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,390,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,053,982 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,168,000 after buying an additional 3,398,928 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,639,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407,088 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,586,000 after buying an additional 1,962,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 115.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,632,050 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $343,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Warner alerts:

Time Warner stock remained flat at $$98.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,561. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Time Warner Inc has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.26 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.