6,945 Shares in CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Purchased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,079,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 41.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,806 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $69,077,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 162,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $629,836.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $43.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

CF Industries traded down $0.34, reaching $44.58, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,722. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $45.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

