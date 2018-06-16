Intertek (ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek (LON:ITRK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,988.88 ($66.94).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities boosted their target price on Intertek from GBX 4,200 ($56.35) to GBX 5,000 ($67.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intertek from GBX 5,190 ($69.64) to GBX 5,300 ($71.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,646 ($75.75) target price on shares of Intertek in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intertek in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intertek to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($73.12) to GBX 4,600 ($61.72) in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Get Intertek alerts:

ITRK stock traded up GBX 72 ($0.97) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,570 ($74.74). The stock had a trading volume of 76,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek has a 52-week low of GBX 3,826 ($51.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,470 ($73.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.80 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Intertek’s previous dividend of $23.50.

In other news, insider Jean-Michel Valette acquired 112 shares of Intertek stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,012 ($67.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,613.44 ($7,531.79).

About Intertek

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.