Interxion (INXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interxion (NYSE:INXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

INXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interxion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Interxion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interxion in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interxion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Interxion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Interxion stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. 214,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,949. Interxion has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Interxion had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Interxion will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interxion by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interxion by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,958,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interxion by 754,272.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 497,820 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Interxion by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 635,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interxion by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 421,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 236,447 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

