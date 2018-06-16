Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.30 by Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.84) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, May 25th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISP. Societe Generale set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.25 ($3.78) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.24 ($3.77).

ISP stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €3.08 ($3.58). 234,460,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,040,000. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

