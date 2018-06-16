Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) a €3.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISP. Societe Generale set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €3.25 ($3.78) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.24 ($3.77).

Intesa Sanpaolo traded up €0.06 ($0.07), hitting €3.08 ($3.58), during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 234,460,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,040,000. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

