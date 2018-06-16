Milacron (MCRN) and Intevac (IVAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) and Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Milacron shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Intevac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Milacron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Intevac and Milacron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 4 1 0 2.20 Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intevac presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.49%. Milacron has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Intevac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intevac is more favorable than Milacron.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Milacron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $112.85 million 0.93 $4.11 million $0.17 27.65 Milacron $1.23 billion 1.17 $1.10 million $1.69 12.11

Intevac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milacron. Milacron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Milacron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac -2.83% -3.81% -2.67% Milacron 2.51% -77.35% 6.83%

Volatility and Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milacron has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Milacron beats Intevac on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems that are used in various ways in the manufacture of solar cells, including for fabricating electrical contacts and conductor, depositing reflective, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment offers display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which offer high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. It serves manufacturers of hard disk media, display cover panels, and solar cells, as well as the U.S. government and its agencies, allies, and contractors. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking processes, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segment's products are used in various markets, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

