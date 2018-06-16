Insider Selling: INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Director Sells 1,046 Shares of Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Daryl K. Henze sold 1,046 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $53,701.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,693.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INTL Fcstone stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 176,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The company has a market capitalization of $981.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTL. BidaskClub downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 6,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter worth about $298,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

