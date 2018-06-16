Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies traded down $0.63, hitting $20.63, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 405,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,824. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

