Financial Review: Intrepid Potash (IPI) vs. MDU Resources Group (MDU)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Intrepid Potash does not pay a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and MDU Resources Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 3.77 -$22.91 million ($0.18) -25.28 MDU Resources Group $4.44 billion 1.24 $281.20 million $1.25 22.51

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -4.60% -1.82% -1.44% MDU Resources Group 6.39% 10.59% 3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intrepid Potash and MDU Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 2 1 0 2.00 MDU Resources Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $3.81, suggesting a potential downside of 16.21%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given MDU Resources Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Intrepid Potash on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry. In addition, it offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it served 142,901 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 938,867 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

