IntriCon (IIN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IntriCon traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 4491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $284.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.27.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. IntriCon had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

