Koch Industries Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,533,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,576,000 after buying an additional 923,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 739,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 546,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of IVR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $18.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $85.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

