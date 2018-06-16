Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oclaro (OCLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ: OCLR) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2018 – Oclaro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2018 – Oclaro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/9/2018 – Oclaro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/9/2018 – Oclaro had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Oclaro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2018 – Oclaro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2018 – Oclaro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2018 – Oclaro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Oclaro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2018 – Oclaro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2018 – Oclaro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Oclaro opened at $8.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Oclaro Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.37 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Oclaro Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oclaro news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,474 shares of company stock worth $1,298,840. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Oclaro during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Oclaro by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

