Investment Technology Group (ITG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investment Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3646804672079 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investment Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Investment Technology Group traded up $0.32, hitting $21.91, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 309,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Investment Technology Group has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $712.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $131.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Investment Technology Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. Investment Technology Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

