Investors Bank (ISBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Investors Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

In other Investors Bank news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $708,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.58 million. Investors Bank had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 14.78%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Investors Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

