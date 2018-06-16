Investors Buy Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $69.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.83 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $75.61

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3016 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Natixis increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 433.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 820,551 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 793,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,073,000 after purchasing an additional 751,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,404,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,979,000 after acquiring an additional 734,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,051,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

