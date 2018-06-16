Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ameriprise Financial Put Options (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,717 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

AMP stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $125.07 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,978,272.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Stanley Berman purchased 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 497,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,262,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

