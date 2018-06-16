Micro Focus International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MFGP)

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,447 call options on the company. This is an increase of 878% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFGP shares. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 855,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,742. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

