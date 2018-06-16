Investors Sell Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Traders sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading on Thursday. $171.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $316.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $145.38 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $4.88 for the day and closed at $268.46

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective (up from $302.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 344,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.94 per share, for a total transaction of $85,480,042.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $1,162,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,640,348 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $215,260,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,735,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,768,000 after purchasing an additional 821,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,924,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,403,033,000 after purchasing an additional 508,470 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 623,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,143,000 after acquiring an additional 402,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,466,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $633,730,000 after acquiring an additional 310,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

