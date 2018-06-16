Investors Sell Shares of Illinois Tool Works (ITW) on Strength (ITW)

Traders sold shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $28.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.51 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Illinois Tool Works had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Illinois Tool Works traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $148.89

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. ValuEngine cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

