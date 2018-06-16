Investors Sell Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Investors sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading on Thursday. $289.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $355.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.08 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $2.44 for the day and closed at $108.75

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,623,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $10,150,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Walt Disney by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

