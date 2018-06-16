Investors Sell Verizon Communications (VZ) on Strength (VZ)

Traders sold shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $119.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $204.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.61 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Verizon Communications had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded up $0.42 for the day and closed at $47.82

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

