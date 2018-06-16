InVitae (NVTA) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News articles about InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InVitae earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.4408719822396 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

InVitae traded up $0.03, hitting $8.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 4,044,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,195. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). InVitae had a negative net margin of 154.96% and a negative return on equity of 127.38%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal W. Scott bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $199,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,515 shares of company stock valued at $281,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

