Invitation Homes (INVH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Invitation Homes opened at $22.41 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.51. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.58 million. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

