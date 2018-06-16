Invitation Homes (INVH) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invitation Homes earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1120062857231 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of INVH opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.51.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

