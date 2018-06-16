ION 24 Hour Volume Hits $314,663.00 (CRYPTO:ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. ION has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $314,663.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last week, ION has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00140443 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008524 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000528 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,509,650 coins and its circulating supply is 21,609,650 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

