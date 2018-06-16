Swiss National Bank Has $9.55 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 13,962 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $619,912.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $679,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,566.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $2,651,113 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. 1,341,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,270. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.13 and a beta of 2.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

