IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

