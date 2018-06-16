Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $29.77 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $29,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $4,674,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,255 shares of company stock worth $10,528,512. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics traded down $0.18, hitting $240.98, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 502,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.91. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

