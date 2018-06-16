Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Receives $71.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Irhythm Technologies traded down $1.32, reaching $74.71, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 279,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.17. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $77.67.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $62,654.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,953 shares of company stock worth $13,610,810. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $15,385,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

