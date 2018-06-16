Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires 37,060 Shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.16% of KLX worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in KLX by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KLX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

KLXI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. 606,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. KLX Inc has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. KLX had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of KLX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

