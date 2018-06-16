iRobot (IRBT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.80 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRobot from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $109.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $44,144.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,000,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,437,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,920 shares of company stock worth $1,940,445 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

