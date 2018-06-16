Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of Iron Mountain worth $671,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11,438.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $319,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain opened at $33.26 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.33%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.