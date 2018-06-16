Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Price

Media headlines about iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEI) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.8927687351045 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,255. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $124.98.

About iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

