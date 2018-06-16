Avestar Capital LLC Has $271,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,724. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

